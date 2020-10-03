PUBLISH Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 11% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One PUBLISH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $167,050.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00265495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00038702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00087091 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.62 or 0.01522602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000261 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00170899 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,160 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

