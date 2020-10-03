Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM) Trading Down 0.1%

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport (ETR:PUM)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as €75.72 ($89.08) and last traded at €76.86 ($90.42). 221,996 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,117% from the average session volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €76.92 ($90.49).

The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 201.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is €72.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Puma AG Rudolf Dassler Sport Company Profile (ETR:PUM)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

