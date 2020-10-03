Pure Trading Down 49.3% Over Last Week (PUREX)

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded 49.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pure has a market cap of $1,450.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pure coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.24 or 0.00628322 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005265 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00030092 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.21 or 0.04194441 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000770 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pure Profile

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

