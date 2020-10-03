PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Get PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.83. PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for San Diego Private Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking, personal savings, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVT BANCORP OF/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.