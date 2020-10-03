Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Big Lots, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Big Lots in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Big Lots from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.51. Big Lots has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Big Lots by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 248,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 19.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 8.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 907.6% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 99,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $328,000.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

