Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issued By Piper Sandler

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Park National in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $112.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.16 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Park National in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Park National stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Park National has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Park National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Park National by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park National by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Park National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,664,000.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio, Northern Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

