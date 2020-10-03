Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Decreased by Analyst

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hometrust Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hometrust Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HTBI. DA Davidson began coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Hometrust Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.80.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 40.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hometrust Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $27,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,726.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hunter Westbrook purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,490.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,640. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hometrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Hometrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

