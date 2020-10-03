Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Boosted by Analyst

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.08.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $146.83 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 9,125 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total transaction of $1,190,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,521.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $891,605.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,325,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,537,000 after buying an additional 398,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $270,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160,834 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 192.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,660,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,814,000 after acquiring an additional 185,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

