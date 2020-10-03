Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a report issued on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the construction company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BofA Securities upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.20.

Thor Industries stock opened at $99.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 253.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114,668 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 132.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.