Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

NYSE STT opened at $59.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 366.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $196,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,751 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 80.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in shares of State Street by 4,464.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,177,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,314 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of State Street by 6.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,799,000 after acquiring an additional 521,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of State Street by 233.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 627,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,848,000 after acquiring an additional 439,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

