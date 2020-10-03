Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.21 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 14.66%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.84% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

