Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.74.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 96.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 804,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.