Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $21.89 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.94.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 96.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 19,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,125,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 24.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 804,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 156,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
