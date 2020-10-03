Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised by Analyst

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

FFBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Shares of FFBC opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.19. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.05%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In related news, Director Vince Berta bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,209 shares in the company, valued at $157,486.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after acquiring an additional 253,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

