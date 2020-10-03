Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Investar in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Investar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $140.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.66. Investar has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Investar had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Investar by 48.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investar by 14.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Investar by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Investar by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.