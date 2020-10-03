Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 25.25%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $57.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $59,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.88% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

