Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) Decreased by Piper Sandler

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TCF Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TCF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TCF Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $24.53 on Thursday. TCF Financial has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP William S. Henak sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $574,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,354.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in TCF Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

