Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Decreased by Analyst

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.01 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $335.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $366.71 and a 200-day moving average of $350.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $409.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $217,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.