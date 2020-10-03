Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.