Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lowered by Analyst

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $319.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.38 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,872,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,776,000 after buying an additional 1,304,456 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,567,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,222,000 after acquiring an additional 277,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,044,000 after purchasing an additional 303,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,222,000 after acquiring an additional 837,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.