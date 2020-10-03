Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Corp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wintrust Financial in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 788.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.66 per share, with a total value of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

