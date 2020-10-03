Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.62.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

SMMF stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Summit Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $193.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Summit Financial Group by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

