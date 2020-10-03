Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Childrens Place in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.48. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.29). Childrens Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.65.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. Childrens Place has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $439.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Childrens Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Childrens Place by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Childrens Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 51,127 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

