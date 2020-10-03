QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:QRFT) shares rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.23 and last traded at $33.23. Approximately 94 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.96.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.22.

