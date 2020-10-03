QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) Trading 1% Higher

QRAFT AI-Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:AMOM) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.15 and last traded at $36.04. 1,676 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 1,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.69.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

