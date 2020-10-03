Qredit Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,763.00 (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, Qredit has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Qredit has a market cap of $215,674.00 and $1,763.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qredit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001498 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004111 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001068 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit (CRYPTO:XQR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

