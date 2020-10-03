QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.15. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,110 shares of company stock valued at $20,931,609. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 36,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth $435,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 56,313 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $16,408,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

