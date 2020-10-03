Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $235.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.92 and a beta of 0.99. Quidel has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. Analysts predict that Quidel will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 2,072 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $595,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.65 per share, with a total value of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,043.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,800 shares of company stock worth $4,270,515 and sold 28,848 shares worth $8,058,196. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 111.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after acquiring an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after acquiring an additional 342,986 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth $122,313,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,060,000 after acquiring an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

