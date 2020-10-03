Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,149. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Quotient has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,911,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quotient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Quotient in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Quotient in the second quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quotient by 32.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Quotient in the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

