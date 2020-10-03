R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

RCM has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded R1 RCM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.67.

R1 RCM stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.52, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $35,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $158,000.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

