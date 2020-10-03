Raymond James Analysts Give Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) a C$1.25 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.25 price objective on Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.35.

NVA stock opened at C$0.69 on Wednesday. Nuvista Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.17. The company has a market capitalization of $155.74 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.74.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$104.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nuvista Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$698,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,465,365.32.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

