Raymond James Comments on Bird Construction Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc (TSE:BDT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a research note issued on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

BDT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th.

BDT opened at C$6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.69 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$3.96 and a 52-week high of C$7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.90.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$241.79 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

