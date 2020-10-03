Raymond James Raises Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $152.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.46.

Shares of ALGT opened at $119.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.37. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $60.06 and a 52-week high of $183.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -79.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($5.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.43). Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $123,115.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,813.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,870 shares of company stock worth $24,208,483. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 427,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 290,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 215.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,515,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,515,000 after acquiring an additional 136,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 74,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

