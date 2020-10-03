Raymond James Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $22.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BBBY. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.81.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 2.37.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

