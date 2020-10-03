Raymond James Raises SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $160.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNX. ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $147.64 on Wednesday. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $153.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total value of $635,861.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,243.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $163,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,363 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $760,135,000 after buying an additional 572,573 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 192.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,364,000 after buying an additional 804,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,006,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,719,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 695,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,355,000 after purchasing an additional 24,309 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.