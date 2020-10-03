Reach (LON:RCH) Price Target Increased to GBX 100 by Analysts at Barclays

Reach (LON:RCH) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Reach in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of LON:RCH opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 59.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.15. Reach has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 186.86 ($2.44). The stock has a market cap of $227.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Reach (LON:RCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported GBX 14.60 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.63 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Reach’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and associated digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Publishing, Printing, Specialist Digital, and Central. The Publishing segment offers content through paid-for and free newspapers and related multi-platform digital sites; holds events and exhibitions related to publishing activities; provides contract publishing for football clubs and other sport-related organizations; and offers marketing solutions and commercial partnerships.

