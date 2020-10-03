Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on O. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.69.

NYSE O opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.62. Realty Income has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.45). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $414.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,878,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,287,000 after purchasing an additional 348,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,553,000 after acquiring an additional 267,567 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 250,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

