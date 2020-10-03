Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.18.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $52.76 on Thursday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.48.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Redfin will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,431,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,181.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 119,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $5,285,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,149.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,630 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,964 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Redfin by 1,772.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Redfin by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

