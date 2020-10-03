Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the lowest is ($1.15). Regenxbio reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year earnings of ($3.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.36) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regenxbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regenxbio during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 9.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 1,894.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 42.0% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $26.52. 214,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,513. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

