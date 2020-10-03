Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.95 Million

Equities analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) will post sales of $24.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regenxbio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.20 million. Regenxbio posted sales of $14.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regenxbio will report full year sales of $122.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.39 million to $158.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $166.03 million, with estimates ranging from $80.90 million to $262.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Regenxbio.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 222.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RGNX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 27.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX traded down $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.52. 214,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,513. The company has a market cap of $990.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.91. Regenxbio has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

