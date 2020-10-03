Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

OTCMKTS RLLWF opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Reliance Worldwide has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. It offers fittings and pipes, including plumbing fittings, piping, and related products for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; pipe support systems; and firestop solutions.

