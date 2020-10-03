Renalytix Ai (LON:RENX) Shares Up 2.4%

Renalytix Ai PLC (LON:RENX) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 438 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 425 ($5.55). 110,612 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 82,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.42).

The stock has a market cap of $327.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 529.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 437.77.

Renalytix Ai Company Profile (LON:RENX)

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence (AI) enabled clinical decision support solutions for kidney disease. It is developing KidneyIntelX, an AI-enabled, clinical-laboratory based solution that supports physician decision making by improving identification, prediction, and risk stratification of patients with kidney disease.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix Ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.