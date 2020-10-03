Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Renasant in a report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RNST. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 31,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 303,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,563,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

