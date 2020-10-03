Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RCII. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 8.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,939,000 after buying an additional 125,086 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after buying an additional 375,898 shares during the last quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 61.3% during the first quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after buying an additional 432,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 301.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

