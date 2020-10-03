Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) & Cheetah Mobile (NASDAQ:CMCM) Critical Comparison

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERX) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Cheetah Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cheetah Mobile $515.34 million 0.56 -$45.10 million N/A N/A

Repare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cheetah Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Repare Therapeutics and Cheetah Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repare Therapeutics 0 5 4 0 2.44 Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Repare Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $29.63, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Repare Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Repare Therapeutics is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Repare Therapeutics and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cheetah Mobile -12.14% 5.26% 3.52%

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Repare Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repare Therapeutics

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, leasing, communication, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also offers implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones. Its utility products also comprise Cheetah Keyboard, an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled application; Photo Grid, a photo collage application for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lock screen with notifications and security; Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices; and SafeWallet, a mobile digital wallet. In addition, the company offers Live.me, a live video streaming application; and Cheez, an interactive short video application. Further, it provides mobile games comprising Piano Tiles 2, Rolling Sky, Dancing Line, Arrow.io, Tap Tap Fish, and Tap Tap Dash; and Cheetah Voicepod, an AI-based smart speaker. Additionally, the company offers mobile advertising platform; duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; and cloud-based data analytics engines, as well as mobile advertising, and Web and mobile games publisher services. It serves direct advertisers that include mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines and partnering mobile advertising networks. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, People's Republic of China.

