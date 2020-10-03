Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Vistra Energy Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vistra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.04. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Vistra Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter. Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of VST stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Vistra Energy news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan purchased 41,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,875,000 after buying an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138,893 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,504,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,373,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 354.3% in the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,006,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

