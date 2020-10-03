Research Analysts Set Expectations for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CTBI. BidaskClub lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $519.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.45 and a 1-year high of $47.54.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.73. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles Anthony W. St. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $28,400.00. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

