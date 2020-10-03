Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kimco Realty Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KIM. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.