Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.74.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,387,495.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $69,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,320.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $57.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,540. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $72.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

