Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RVNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.11.

RVNC stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.73.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $867,055.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,862.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

