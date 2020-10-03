Reviewing Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) & Silicom (OTCMKTS:SILC)

Avistar Communications (OTCMKTS:AVSR) and Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Avistar Communications and Silicom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avistar Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Silicom has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.76%. Given Silicom’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicom is more favorable than Avistar Communications.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Silicom shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Avistar Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Silicom shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avistar Communications and Silicom’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Silicom $105.24 million 2.14 $10.24 million N/A N/A

Silicom has higher revenue and earnings than Avistar Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Avistar Communications and Silicom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avistar Communications N/A N/A N/A Silicom 7.51% 4.41% 3.71%

Volatility and Risk

Avistar Communications has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicom has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicom beats Avistar Communications on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go. The company offers Avistar C3, a communication and collaboration platform, which provides an integrated suite of video, audio, and collaboration applications that include on-demand access to interactive video calling and conferencing, content creation and publishing, broadcast origination and video distribution, and video-on-demand, as well as data sharing, presence-based directory services, and network management. Avistar Communications Corporation also provides various services for the implementation and support of its video communications products; and offers software development, maintenance, support, and training services. In addition, it is involved in the development, prosecution, maintenance, support, and licensing of the intellectual property and technology used in the company's video communications systems. Further, the company sells and licenses a set of desktop products and infrastructure products that combine to form an Avistar video-enabled visual communication and collaboration solution. Avistar Communications Corporation offers its products and services through its direct sales force, as well as through strategic partners and value added resellers. The company was formerly known as Avistar Systems Corporation and changed its name to Avistar Communications Corporation in April 2000. Avistar Communications Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry. The company also provides intelligent and programmable cards, including redirector and switching cards; encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards; full field programmable gate array (FPGA) based packet processing cards; and compute blades. In addition, it offers customer premise equipment (CPE), vCPE or edge networking devices products for SD-WAN and NFV deployments; networking targeted appliances; and bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company sells its products primarily to original equipment manufacturers, and cloud and telco companies. Silicom Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Sava, Israel.

